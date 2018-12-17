Every Gov't Entity to Be Assessed for Gender Equality Efforts

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family’s New Year plan calls for every government organization to be assessed along gender equality criteria.The ministry said all other central and regional government organizations will be required to set a goal on their own as to how they will help improve gender disparity in society.It also plans to introduce a female executive quota system for private companies to encourage more hiring of woman executives.The family law is also to be revised to expand the scope of family to include common-law unions.