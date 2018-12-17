Pompeo Hopes Trump, Kim Will Meet Soon After New Year's Day

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hopes President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet not too long after the first of the new year.In a telephone interview with Kansas-based KNSS Radio on Thursday, Pompeo said Washington and Pyongyang will continue to have meetings, including a possible second summit between Trump and Kim.He said the U.S. is still working to achieve North Korea's commitment to dismantle its nuclear weapons program.The secretary said he is hopeful President Trump and Chairman Kim will get together not too long after the first of the year, and make further progress on removing the North's threat on the United States.