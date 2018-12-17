Opposition Party Files Complaints against Presidential Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party has filed complaints against key presidential aides, moved by claims by a former presidential staffer that the top office spied on civilians.The party on Thursday filed complaints with the prosecution against senior presidential secretary for civil affairs Cho Kuk, Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok and two presidential anti-corruption officials for abuse of power and negligence of duty.The LKP and the smaller opposition Bareunmirae Party also vowed to push for a parliamentary investigation or a probe by an independent counsel, if necessary.Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector under Cho's office, was removed from his post at the presidential office last month and sent back to the prosecutors' office over alleged wrongdoings as a member of the special inspection team.Since then, Kim has claimed he was dismissed for gathering information disadvantageous to the Moon administration. He also alleged that the presidential office illegally monitored private citizens and politicians.