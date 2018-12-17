First Gangneung Gas Poisoning Victim Likely to be Discharged Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The first of seven high school students receiving treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning is likely to be discharged from the hospital as early as Friday.Gangneung Asan Hospital said the student, identified by his surname Doh, has shown enough progress in his recovery to be able to resume his daily life.The hospital will decide whether to release him after a final treatment session at the hyperbaric oxygen therapy center Friday morning.Two other students have also shown significant improvement, enough to drink water and carry a conversation. They have been moved to a general ward, where they continue to receive treatment.Another two students remain in intensive care at the hospital, while two others are being treated at Wonju Severance Christian Hospital.They are among ten male high school seniors who had traveled to Gangneung together, three of whom were found dead at a guesthouse Tuesday in what police have concluded was carbon monoxide poisoning.