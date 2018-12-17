Benzene Levels Remain High near Seoul's Yongsan Base

Photo : KBS News

A study has found that the levels of harmful chemicals nearby a U.S. military base in central Seoul remain alarmingly high.Seoul City said on Friday that they took groundwater samples from 62 spots around U.S. Army Garrision(USAG) Yongsan. Of them, samples from 27 spots tested for benzene and TPA exceeding permissible levels.In particular, the amount of benzene found in groundwater near an intersection in front of Yongsan District Office was over one-thousand-170 times higher than the threshold level.The amount of TPA found in groundwater near the base was up to 292 times higher than the permissible amount.The benzene and TPA levels do mark a decrease of 40 percent and 95 percent, respectively, from levels recorded in 2004 through 2008, but remain much higher than the legal limits.Seoul City believes oil leaks from the base in the early 2000s is to blame.The Seoul Metropolitan Government has said there are no indications the contamination has affected civilian areas or subway ground water outside the base.It added it will work with related ministries to thoroughly investigate and clean up the pollution before the land housing the base is returned.