Unification Minister Meets US N. Korea Envoy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon has met with U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun, who is visiting Seoul for consultation on North Korea issues.The minister said Thursday that the two have met four times in the short period of time since Biegun took office in August, and that their frequent meetings demonstrate their two countries' shared commitment to appropriately address denuclearization and inter-Korean relations.Cho added he hopes such efforts by the two states will send a positive message to North Korea.The minister also said his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last month in Washington helped deepen understanding and cooperation between the two allies, expressing gratitude for Biegun's efforts to make possible the newly launched bilateral working group.In response, Biegun thanked Cho for his efforts to enhance the partnership of the two nations. He added cooperation between Seoul and Washington on North Korea can help end the longstanding hostility on the Korean Peninsula, and usher in a brighter chapter for all Koreans.