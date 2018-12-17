Appeal Trial of Ex-Governor An Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

An appeal trial has begun for former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-Jung, indicted on charges that he sexually assaulted his former secretary.Appearing for his trial at the Seoul High Court Friday morning, he said he had nothing more to add in response to reporters' questions.Kim Ji-eun, the victim in the case, will also attend the first hearing, but the court will hear her testimony behind closed doors unlike in the lower court trial.The former governor was indicted in April on allegations that he raped his secretary multiple times over the course of eight months from July of last year to February.In August, the Seoul Central District Court had found him not guilty. It said An had power and authority as an influential politician, but there was no evidence he used that authority to force sexual relations with Kim.