Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink to Open Friday

The iconic ice rink in front of Seoul City Hall is set to open on Friday, starting at five p.m.The Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink will operate through February tenth, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government.The admission fee of one-thousand won will be waived on opening day. Thereafter, people who use the payment service "Zero Pay" can receive a 30 percent discount.The rink will be open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays. It will be closed on days with high fine dust levels.The Seoul government has also lined up other special programming in the plaza, including a VR Experience Zone and a curling rink. Events include trampoline games, a handbell concert, and a carol competition, among others.More can be found on the Web site, www.seoulskate.or.kr.