Forced Labor Victims File 4th Class Action Suit over Japan's 1965 Grant

Photo : YONHAP News

Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor and their kin have filed a class action lawsuit against the South Korean government to demand financial compensation.It's the fourth such lawsuit following three separate suits filed by a combined 280 plaintiffs in August and November of last year and April of this year.At a news conference in Seoul Thursday, the Association for the Pacific War Victims announced that this time one-thousand-103 plaintiffs were demanding that the state compensate them for forced labor under Japanese colonial rule.The plaintiffs say the Seoul government should disburse the 300 million U.S. dollars that Japan had granted to South Korea in 1965 under the bilateral Treaty on Basic Relations.Separately, the victims and their families have been in litigation with some 70 Japanese companies since 2015, with the number of plaintiffs reaching about 600.Most recently, South Korea's Supreme Court handed down two rulings in favor of the plaintiffs seeking belated compensation for forced labor -- from Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation in October and Mitsubishi Heavy in November.