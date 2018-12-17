More Disapprove Than Approve Moon's Performance for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's job approval rating remained unchanged this week, but those who disapproved of his performance outnumbered his supporters for the first time since he took office last year.Gallup Korea's latest survey of just over one-thousand adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday showed that 45 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's performance, the same as the previous week.But 46 percent gave a negative assessment, up two percentage points from a week earlier.While Moon's supporters cited his efforts to improve inter-Korean relations for their positive assessment, nearly half of those who disapproved cited insufficient improvements in the domestic economy.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.