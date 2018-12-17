PM Meets with Moroccan Counterpart in Africa Tour

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Morocco have signed six MOUs as Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon met with his Moroccan counterpart in the North African country Thursday.Morocco is Lee's third and final stop of his Africa tour, following Algeria and Tunisia.Lee noted Morocco was the first country on the continent where South Korea had established a resident embassy. He also said Morocco was the only country he had made a reciprocal visit to this year, and that this was the third time he had met with the prime minister in 2018.Lee and Prime Minister Saadeddine Othmani had first met in March on the sidelines of the Eighth World Water Forum in Brazil, and met again in May when Othmani visited Seoul at Lee’s invitation.In response, Othmani recognized the diplomatic rarity of prime ministers meeting three times in the same year, adding that he believes the meetings will bring about mutual benefits given their shared goal of deepening bilateral ties.The six MOUs inked included a 600-thousand dollar provision to a Moroccan automobile vocational training center.