S. Korea, US Agree on Sanctions Relief for South-North Groundbreaking Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The two Koreas have secured the sanctions exemptions necessary to hold a groundbreaking ceremony for their joint railway and road project launching next Wednesday.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: Final confirmation that sanctions would be temporarily exempted for the groundbreaking ceremony came at Friday's meeting of a U.S.-South Korea coordinating group on North Korea.South Korea’s top nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun agreed on the exemption.The sanctions exemption was a key matter of interest. Though the ceremony itself does not go against UN Security Council sanctions on North Korea, sending up supplies to North Korea for the occasion could run in conflict to the sanctions.Friday’s decision means the ceremony can move forward next Wednesday as planned in the North’s border city of Gaeseong.Lee said the exemption will also make it easier for the two Koreas to carry out a joint project to excavate remains of soldiers who died during the Korean War. South Korea will be able to provide the North with flu medication Tamiflu.Lee said Seoul and Washington shared the view that early next year will be a crucial period for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a permanent peace regime.He says he and Biegun agreed to exert efforts for working-level talks to open swiftly between the North and the U.S.Biegun expressed hope to hold follow-up talks with his North Korean counterpart and in that process possibly discuss details for a prospective second U.S.-North Korea summit.Whether the sanctions exemption gives a boost to U.S. and North Korea’s denuclearization talks remains to be seen.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.