Probe Team: Defective Rotor Mast Caused Marine Chopper Crash in July

Write: 2018-12-21 14:54:16Update: 2018-12-21 15:24:08

Photo : YONHAP News

After months of investigation, a probe team has concluded that defects in the rotor mast caused the July crash of a marine chopper that killed five service members aboard. 

A team of civilian, government and military experts said Friday the accident occurred when cracks were created in the rotor mast and the main rotor became separated due to a flawed heat treatment process by a subcontractor. 

The probe team blamed the chopper's French manufacturer Aubert & Duval for the defects.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration and Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) are now considering requiring that parts from the manufacturer undergo a quality certification process from the French government.
