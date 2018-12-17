Probe Team: Defective Rotor Mast Caused Marine Chopper Crash in July

Photo : YONHAP News

After months of investigation, a probe team has concluded that defects in the rotor mast caused the July crash of a marine chopper that killed five service members aboard.A team of civilian, government and military experts said Friday the accident occurred when cracks were created in the rotor mast and the main rotor became separated due to a flawed heat treatment process by a subcontractor.The probe team blamed the chopper's French manufacturer Aubert & Duval for the defects.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration and Korea Aerospace Industries(KAI) are now considering requiring that parts from the manufacturer undergo a quality certification process from the French government.