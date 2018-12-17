Thermal Power Plants on Limited Operation Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Ten coal-fire power plants operated on a limited basis Friday, after the government imposed a restriction in efforts to reduce fine dust levels.The environment and industry ministries on Thursday hand said the thermal plants in Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces will have to limit their electricity generation to 80 percent of their capacity between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday.The restrictions are a response to forecasts that ultra-fine dust levels may exceed 50 micrograms per cubic meter a day.Officials expect the restrictions will reduce one-point-83 tons of ultra-fine dust, or two-point-three percent of daily fine dust output from coal-fired power plants.Consequently, there will also be a reduction in electricity production of 880-thousand kilowatts.This is the second time the system was put into force since November seventh.