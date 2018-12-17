Art Exhibition on 'Korean Peace' Opens at Top Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office opened an exhibition of artworks by young artists Friday under the theme of "peace on the Korean Peninsula."Works on display include 46 paintings by young artists who have showcased unique talent in diverse genres of graffiti, pen drawings and traditional Korean painting.Murals, media installations and pop art also greet visitors such as a massive portrait of the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S.A work featuring President Moon Jae-in's dogs, including ones that came as a gift from the North Korean leader, are also on display.The walk-in exhibition is free of charge and reservation is not necessary. The event continues through the end of January at the presidential Sarangchae hall in front of the presidential office in central Seoul.