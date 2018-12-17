Opposition Goes on the Offensive on Surveillance Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Pressure on the presidential office is growing as suspicions it had illegally spied on private citizens -- a charge brought up by a former top office investigator -- shows no signs of subsiding. The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is going on the offensive, calling for a proper probe, even as the ruling Democratic Party and the presidential office dismiss the move as excessive political maneuvering based on groundless allegations.Our Alannah Hill has this story.Report: Moved by claims the presidential office was illegally spying on civilians, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Thursday filed official complaints against a roster of key top office aides.The complaints issued to the prosecution took aim at Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk as well as two presidential anti-corruption officials for abuse of power and dereliction of duty.The LKP and the smaller opposition Bareunmirae Party also vowed to push for a parliamentary investigation or a probe by an independent counsel, if necessary.The main opposition party also made public a list of figures allegedly spied on by Kim Tae-Woo, a disgraced top office investigator and self-proclaimed whistleblower. The list includes political heavyweights such as former LKP leader and presidential candidate Hong Joon-pyo, Ambassador to Russia Woo Yoon-keun and the conservative newspaper Chosun Ilbo.Former special inspector Kim was tasked with probing irregularities based at the Civil Affairs office, but was removed from his post last month after being flagged for trying to secure information on a police investigation involving his acquaintance. He was then sent back to the prosecutors' office, and is being probed.Since then, Kim has claimed he was dismissed for gathering information disadvantageous to the Moon administration. He also told a media outlet the presidential office illegally monitored private citizens and politicians.Ruling Democratic Party Chairman Hong Young-pyo dismissed Kim's allegations and urged the LKP not to be misled by Kim’s claims, saying Kim is making groundless accusations and leaking governmental secrets to distract from his own wrongdoings.On Wednesday, the presidential office filed a complaint with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office against Kim, saying Kim divulged governmental secrets obtained while performing duties at the top office.The case was sent to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office the next day on the order of Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il.Alannah Hill, KBS World Radio News.