Economy KOSPI Adds 0.07%, Ends Friday at 2,061.49

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained one-point-37 points, or point-07 percent, on Friday. It closed the day at two-thousand-61-point-49.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, adding five-point-51 points, or point-82 percent, to close at 673-point-64.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened five-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-122-point-four won.