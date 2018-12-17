Half of Artists, Athletes Bend Rules in Alternative Military Duties

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report from the Military Manpower Administration(MMA) indicates more than half of those in the arts and sports field doing volunteer work instead of mandatory military service have violated regulations.Thirty-one out of 60 people surveyed were found to have violated rules such as by overstating their service hours.Fourteen of them overstated their work hours while others were dishonest about travel time or flat out lied about having worked when they didn't.Depending on the severity of the violation, the manpower administration plans to ask the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for an investigation or to take other measures such as issuing warnings.The MMA also said it's necessary to adjust policy measures in consideration of fairness in military service and public opinions that view the current alternative system for artists and athletes as preferential treatment.It will also review from square one whether to continue the existing rule of allowing professionals in the arts and sports to serve in their respective fields instead of military service.