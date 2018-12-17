Gov't: External Risks Remain Despite Solid Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says despite a solid trend of exports and domestic spending, external variables continue amid the prolonged U.S.-China trade war.In a report released Friday, the Finance Ministry said outbound shipments totaled 51-point-nine billion U.S. dollars last month - the third best on record - amid increases in petroleum products, semiconductors and petrochemicals.Retail sales rose zero-point-two percent on-month in October amid gains in durable goods like automobiles.The report said the country's overall industrial output was moderate, increasing zero-point-four percent in October on-month, while facility investment rose one-point-nine percent.While assessing investments and hiring to be in an adjustment phase this month, the report made no mention of the word "recovery" for the third straight month.