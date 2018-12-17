S. Koreans in 50s Need at Least 400 Mln Won for Post-Retirement Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

A newly released survey by NH Investment and Securities indicates South Koreans in their 50s believe they need at least 400 million won to make ends meet after retirement.The survey was conducted last month on 556 men and women aged between 50 and 59.Only 48 percent of them said they are making financial preparations for post-retirement life. Forty-one percent said they are not preparing while eleven percent were undecided.Upper-income respondents hoped for two-point-87 million won per month while the middle- and lower-income earners wanted two-point-25 million won and one-point-81 million won, respectively.To receive those monthly incomes, they would need assets of 650 million won, 500 million won and 400 million won, respectively.