Gov't Confirms Designs of New License Plates

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport says newly designed license plates will feature an anti-forgery holograph of the letters KOR in their plates from late next year.In addition to that abbreviation of South Korea, the new plate will feature the Taegeukgi, the national flag, made of reflective films instead of the current painted aluminum.The new plates will be distributed for sedans newly registered from September, but not for trucks, motorbikes or special vehicles.The government decided in August to adopt a new plate system with an additional number since the nation is running out of number combinations under the current system.