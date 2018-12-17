Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean scholar has noted South and North Korea will be able to jointly host the 2032 Olympics only if Pyongyang completes its denuclearization by 2024.Yonsei University Professor Park Myung-lim made the remark at an academic conference held in Seoul Friday on the North Korean economy and the current situation on the Korean Peninsula.While proposing a four-step process to North Korea's denuclearization, Park said the nuclear issue will need to be resolved by 2024 at the latest in order for the International Olympic Committee(IOC) to seriously consider the planned inter-Korean bid in 2025. This as precedence shows the IOC makes its final host city selection seven years before the Games take place.