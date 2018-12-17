S. Korea Leads World for Patent Applications Per Population, GDP

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Intellectual Property Organization(WIPO) ranks South Korea first in the world in terms of the number of patent applications relative to both population and gross domestic product(GDP).South Korea filed three-thousand-91 patent applications per million people last year via the organization. Japan came in second at two-thousand-53, and Switzerland third at one-thousand-18.South Korea also led with eight-thousand-601 patent applications per 100 billion US dollars GDP while China was number two at five-thousand-869, followed by Japan at five-thousand-264.