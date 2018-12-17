Seoul's Security Adviser Meets Top US Envoy on Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong discussed denuclearization issues with U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun Friday in Seoul.Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said they also had a broad discussion on cooperation projects with the North, including humanitarian assistance for the regime.Earlier, Biegun told his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon the U.S. would look at the issue of humanitarian assistance for the North next year, possibly loosening a travel ban for certain American humanitarian groups.