Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

International

US Envoy Seeks Next Stage Discussions with N. Korea on Second Summit

Write: 2018-12-21 18:39:45Update: 2018-12-21 18:50:41

US Envoy Seeks Next Stage Discussions with N. Korea on Second Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun says the U.S. wants to have next-stage discussions with North Korean partners, particularly on details of a second North Korea-U.S. summit.

Biegun took part in a second working-group session Friday to coordinate South Korea and U.S. policy toward the North, and told reporters afterward there is still nothing yet to announce regarding a second summit date or venue.

Biegun stressed the U.S. will work with the North to produce credible and agreeable results.
List

Editor's Pick