Seoul Expects Kim Jong-un to Visit S. Korea in Near Future

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior South Korean presidential official says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to South Korea will be made in the near future.The official told reporters Friday the two Koreas are closely communicating with each other via several channels.The official added that although it is unlikely Kim will come to the South this year, Seoul believes it will happen in the near future and that the government is not pressing Pyongyang on the issue.Seoul has no formal stance, the official said, on whether Kim's visit happens before or after a second U.S.-North Korea summit.