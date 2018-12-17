Gov't to Conduct Safety Checkup on Major Public Facilities

Photo : YONHAP News

Following some deadly safety accidents across the country, the government plans to conduct a safety check on every major public facility.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said the plan was discussed on Friday during the inaugural meeting on enhancing safety of public organizations presided over by Second Vice Minister Koo Yoon-cheol.Under the plan, each government ministry will form a task force and confirm by the end of this year a list of organizations and facilities to inspect.The government will particularly look into public facilities with known safety issues and wrap up the inspection of those facilities by the end of next month.Based on the safety checkups, each public organization will draft comprehensive plans to bolster safety management of facilities under its wing.