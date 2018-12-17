Pompeo: Review on Easing Travel Ban Based on Humanitarian Need

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says a review on easing the U.S. travel ban on North Korea is based on humanitarian need.Pompeo stressed that sanctions have continued and vowed continued efforts toward North Korea's denuclearization.In an interview with U.S. National Public Radio which aired Friday, Pompeo said there's been "some progress," noting that North Korea is not firing rockets or conducting nuclear tests.He said there is still a long way to go, but he will "continue to work to achieve the president's agenda." The secretary added he never expected the issue to be easy or resolved "like instant pudding."He also stressed that North Korea has never before been under the level of economic sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Seoul this week when he said the U.S. will review easing a travel ban on the North to ensure Americans can deliver humanitarian assistance to the impoverished nation.Pompeo made it clear that the remark shouldn’t be interpreted as a concession to the North or a sign that the ongoing sanctions campaign will be relaxed.He said the U.S. is very consistent with what it's done before and makes sure that where there is "real humanitarian need," it doesn't deny that to the people of North Korea. He said that sometimes it takes getting an American to be able to travel in the North to achieve that, and if that's the case, Washington wants to facilitate that.Pompeo also said he is "counting on" a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.