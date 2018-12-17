Gov't to Send Flu Medicine to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will send the flu medicine Tamiflu to North Korea as part of an inter-Korean cooperation project on influenza prevention.Seoul's Unification Ministry unveiled this plan on Friday and said it will notify the North on related plans in the near future and begin working-level talks to dis​cuss details.Speaking to reporters after working group discussions with the U.S. held in Seoul Friday, chief nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon said the issue of providing Tamiflu to North Korean residents has been settled.South Korea briefed the U.S. on the inter-Korean influenza cooperation during the working group meeting and Washington is known to have expressed consent in terms of humanitarian cooperation.During working-level health talks earlier this month, the two Koreas shared information and discussed ways to prevent the spread of flu.South Korea's last Tamiflu provision to the North was at the end of 2009 under the Lee Myung-bak administration.