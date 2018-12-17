Poor Air Quality Limits Operation of Thermal Power Plants

Photo : YONHAP News

The operation of thermal power plants will be restricted for the second day as high levels of fine dust are forecast.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Environment Ministry said the operation restriction will continue Saturday for thermal power generation in areas of South Gyeongsang, South Chungcheong and South Jeolla Provinces.Officials said the measure is in response to a high density of fine dust particles in the air.The restriction is enforced when an ultrafine dust advisory is issued followed by a forecast of over 50 micrograms per cubic meter predicted for the next day.A total of 27 thermal power plants are subject to the rule and must operate within 80 percent of their capacity between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.The government expects the measure to reduce ultrafine dust by some six-point-eight tons.The operation limit is not expected to affect power supply as electricity demand is typically lower on weekends.