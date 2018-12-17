Domestic Civic Memorial Service to be Held for Power Plant Worker

A civic memorial service will be held Saturday afternoon for a young subcontract worker who was killed in a conveyor belt accident at a thermal power plant early this month.



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and some 90 labor and human rights groups will attend the event and non-regular workers with positions similar to the 24-year-old victim Kim Yong-kyun will give speeches.



The participants are set to demand an investigation into the accident, punishment of those responsible and a revision to the Occupational Safety and Health Act.



They will also march toward the presidential office urging President Moon Jae-in to directly respond to the incident, noting that one of his campaign promises was to eradicate non-regular temporary work positions.



On Friday, some 800 protesters held a march to the top office including the victim's coworkers from the Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province.