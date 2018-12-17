Culture Bonghwa Santa Village Opens for Winter

A Santa Claus village in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang Province opened for the season on Saturday.



This well known winter tourist destination will run through February 17th.



Visitors to the Santa village can enjoy many Santa-themed activities such as train, carriage and rail bike rides.



This year, a Santa Claus post office has newly opened where tourists can mail personal letters to Santa.



Visitors can also enjoy ice sledding.



The festival this year will see local residents playing a larger role, acting as Santa storytellers and Santa sheriffs.



The Santa village, launched in late 2014, is located near Buncheon rail station in Bonghwa county. It opens every winter and summer and some 634-thousand people have visited so far.