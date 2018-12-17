Vietnam PM Grants Commendation to S. Korean Coach

Photo : YONHAP News

Vietnam's Prime Minister has honored Park Hang-seo, the South Korean head coach of the country's national football team.Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited Park and the athletes to his office on Friday and commended the coach's critical role in Vietnam's victory at this year's Suzuki Cup tournament.He also noted that South Korean President Moon Jae-in sent a letter of encouragement to Park and his team.Park said the Suzuki Cup win was a victory for all Vietnamese people. He said that maintaining the top ranking in Southeast Asia is important, but the team will aim higher, eyeing all of Asia.He promised the team would try its hardest at the Asian Football Confederation's Asian Cup, opening early next month in the United Arab Emirates.