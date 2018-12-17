Politics Seoul Sends Home 3 N. Korean Sailors

Seoul's Unification Ministry said Saturday that it has returned three North Korean sailors and one set of remains to the North through the Panmunjeom border village.



The ministry's spokesperson's office said that South Korea spotted a North Korean vessel in the East Sea on Thursday and rescued three sailors and recovered one body.



The government on Friday sent a message signed by the president of South Korea's Red Cross, notifying North Korea about handing over the remains and the three individuals, which Pyongyang accepted. The transfer took place on Saturday morning.



According to a military source, the vessel sent a distress signal to a nearby boat while drifting in the East Sea.



The South Korean Navy reportedly received the report and dispatched its Gwanggaeto the Great-class destroyer to the site for the rescue operation.