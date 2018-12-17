S. Korea's Household Debt Grows Faster than Income for Three Straight Years

South Korea's household debt is increasing faster than income for three straight years.According to the Financial Supervisory Service's annual survey of 20-thousand households on Sunday, household debt increased by six-point-one percent this year from a year earlier, while income grew by four-point-one percent on-year.Household debt growth was higher than income growth for the third consecutive year since 2015, when household debt grew by two-point-two percent, while household income increased by two-point-three percent.Over the past three years, average household debt grew by nearly 21-point-eight percent to 75 million won, while the average income increased by almost 19-point-seven percent to nine-point-four million won.In spite of the faster growth of household debt, the value of assets owned by households soared from two-point-one percent in 2015 to seven-point-five percent this year, the largest since 2010.