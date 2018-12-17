Menu Content

S. Korea's Household Debt Grows Faster than Income for Three Straight Years

Write: 2018-12-23 12:59:20Update: 2018-12-23 14:05:54

South Korea's household debt is increasing faster than income for three straight years.

According to the Financial Supervisory Service's annual survey of 20-thousand households on Sunday, household debt increased by six-point-one percent this year from a year earlier, while income grew by four-point-one percent on-year.

Household debt growth was higher than income growth for the third consecutive year since 2015, when household debt grew by two-point-two percent, while household income increased by two-point-three percent.

Over the past three years, average household debt grew by nearly 21-point-eight percent to 75 million won, while the average income increased by almost 19-point-seven percent to nine-point-four million won.

In spite of the faster growth of household debt, the value of assets owned by households soared from two-point-one percent in 2015 to seven-point-five percent this year, the largest since 2010.
