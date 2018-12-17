'Pence Canceled N. Korea Human Rights Speech'

Photo : YONHAP News

United States Vice President Mike Pence reportedly canceled a speech on North Korea's human rights abuses, amid growing criticism from the North over the United Nation's recent adoption of a related resolution.ABC reported on Saturday that Pence was expected to give a speech on the North's human rights abuses last week, but the speech was abruptly scrapped.The report said that an official in Pence's office said the cancellation was because of a scheduling conflict, but another source familiar with the plans said it was in part because of concerns about angering or alienating North Korea and further derailing nuclear talks.The cancellation is seen as Washington's move not to provoke Pyongyang over human rights issues ahead of a possible second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.ABC, however, added human rights groups are concerned that it is another sign the administration is easing some of the pressure on the regime for its human rights abuses.