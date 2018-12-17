No. of S. Korean Visitors to Vietnam Tops 3 Million

South Korea saw a sharp increase in the number of travelers to and from Vietnam this year.According to Vietnam News and other local media on Sunday, three-point-16 million South Koreans visited Vietnam from January to November this year, up 46-point-five percent from a year earlier.The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism expected that the number for the entire year will exceed three-point-three million visitors.During the eleven-month period, 427-thousand Vietnamese visited South Korea, up 42 percent year-on-year. The figure is expected to top 450-thousand this year.The rises are attributed to closer bilateral ties thanks to the popularity of Park Hang-seo, Korean head coach of Vietnam's national football team and South Korea's New Southern Policy valuing relations with Vietnam.