Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who own over 50 homes deceased by 26 percent last year from a year earlier.According to Statistics Korea on Sunday, the number of people who owned 51 houses or more came to one-thousand-988 as of November first, 2017, down 25-point-eight percent on-year. About one-thousand-70 of them were men.The number of home owners reached 13-point-six million last year, up two-point-seven percent on-year. The number of people who owned two homes or more marked two-point-one million, up 15-point-five percent from a year earlier.However, the number of people owning 41 to 50 homes plunged by 18 percent on-year to around one-thousand last year.The number of people who owned 51 homes or more stood at 949 in 2012 but soared to over 29-hundred in 2015. The figure then slipped by seven-point-eight percent in 2016 and plunged by about 26 percent last year to below two thousand.