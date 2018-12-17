Unified Korean Handball Team Holds First Training in Germany

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korean members of the unified Korean handball team held their first joint training in Germany on Saturday.The team comprising 16 South Korean players and four North Koreans held a training for about 90 minutes in Berlin on Saturday afternoon.The two Koreans formed the joint team for the 2019 International Handball Federation (IHF) World Men's Handball Championship. The biannual tournament will be co-hosted by Germany and Denmark from January 10th to 27th.The rosters for the 24-team tournament are set at 16 players each, but the IHF allowed the unified Korean team to add four players and compete with an expanded roster. It is the first time for the two Koreas to field a unified team in handball.