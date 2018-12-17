Menu Content

S. Korea's Airline Industry Created 14,000 Jobs This Year

Write: 2018-12-23 13:45:42Update: 2018-12-23 14:26:04

The government estimates that South Korea's airline industry has created about 14-thousand jobs this year.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that the country's nine flag carriers hired over 41-hundred people this year, up 22-point-seven percent from a year earlier.

Flight attendants accounted for the largest part of the newly hired people at over 17-hundred, followed by some 930 pilots.

The ministry said nearly four-thousand-250 jobs were created in relation to the opening of a second terminal at Incheon International Airport and related facilities.

The drone-related industries created some two thousand jobs, while projects to expand the facilities in the airports of Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae witnessed an increase of over three thousand people hired.
