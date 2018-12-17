Fine Dust Advisory for Seoul Lifted, Ice Skating Rink Resumes Operations

The ice rink in front of Seoul City Hall resumed operations on Sunday, a day after it was closed due to high fine dust levels.Seoul City said that the Seoul Plaza Ice Skating Rink will resume operations at 10 a.m. as the fine dust advisory was lifted at 8 a.m.The advisory was issued for the capital city at 10 p.m. Friday, suspending the operations of the ice rink from 12:30 p.m. Saturday.The city government issues an ultrafine dust advisory and suspends the operations of the ice rink when the average level of particulate matter stays over 75 micrograms per cubic meter for over two hours.The rink opens from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and holidays.