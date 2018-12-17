Tsunami Claims over 280 Lives in Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

At least 280 people have been killed and more than one-thousand injured after a tsunami hit coastal towns on Indonesia's Sunda Strait on Saturday.Quoting local officials, media outlets reported Monday that a tsunami, possibly triggered by a volcanic eruption, killed 281 people.The three-meter tall tsunami reportedly hit coastal areas along Java and southern Sumatra island at around 9:30 p.m., sweeping away hotels, hundreds of houses and a group of people attending a beach concert.Scientists, including those from Indonesia's Meteorology and Geophysics agency, said the tsunami could have been caused by landslides — either above ground or under water — on the steep slope of the erupting Anak Krakatau volcano. The agency said the volcano has been erupting since June and did so again about 24 minutes before the tsunami.Meanwhile, South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon conveyed deep condolences to the Indonesian people and government during a Cabinet meeting on Monday. He instructed the Foreign Ministry to review ways to assist restoration efforts.