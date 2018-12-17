S. Korean Officials Visit N. Korea for Joint Road Survey

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of South Korean officials and experts departed for North Korea on Monday for a joint inspection of roads in the North's western regions.About ten officials left for North Korea at around 8:30 a.m. and will return at 5 p.m. after checking the road conditions on a four-kilometer section in Gaeseong along the western Gyeongui Line.The inspection will be carried out without survey equipment unlike in a previous joint inspection in August for the 160-kilometer section between Gaeseong and Pyongyang.The delegation had inspected a 100-kilometer-long section on the eastern Donghae Line for three days from Friday and returned Sunday.The two Koreas are set to hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday in Gaeseong for a joint project to reconnect and modernize their railways and roads across the border.