Top Office Denies Allegations against Surveillance of Civilians

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied allegations that it ordered a former staffer to collect information regarding a civilian.Park Hyeong-chul, presidential anti-corruption secretary, said in a text message to reporters on Sunday that the special inspection team at the top office did not proceed with monitoring procedures for Park Yong-ho, former chief of Seoul Center for Creative Economy and Innovation, because he was not subject to the team's inspection.The statement came after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party claimed Sunday that the presidential office surveilled Park, who had been appointed during the previous administration.Disclosing a copy of a document submitted to the prosecution by the presidential office, the party claimed that former Blue House inspector Kim Tae-woo had collected information on civilian Park, and sent it to prosecutors for investigation.Anti-corruption secretary Park, however, denied the allegations, saying that the case was sent to the prosecution because criminal information was found.