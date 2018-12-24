S. Korea Rejects Japan's Claim over Radar Incident ahead of Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea and Japan held director-level talks on Monday to discuss major pending issues amid strained relations over a court ruling on Japan's wartime forced labor. The meeting comes as tensions flared anew as Japan is claiming that a South Korean warship last week directed its fire-control radar at Japan's maritime patrol aircraft.Lee Bo-kyung has this story.Report: Tokyo and Japanese media have been voicing criticism of Seoul over the past three days, claiming that a South Korean destroyer directed its targeting radar at the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s P-1 patrol aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly engaged in surveillance operations on Thursday off the Noto Peninsula in the East Sea.Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul over the incident via a diplomatic channel on Friday. Local media also issued reports quoting Japanese officials as saying that directing fire control radar at a target is considered a step away from actual firing and is an extremely dangerous move.South Korea’s Defense Ministry, however, rejected the claim, saying that Tokyo misunderstood its naval operation to help a North Korean ship drifting near a sea border.Ministry deputy spokesperson Lee Jin-woo reiterated Monday that there wasn't any act to threaten the Japanese aircraft and if there is any misunderstanding, Seoul will communicate and consult with Tokyo to straighten things out.The South Korean military says its warship used an optical camera to identify the approaching Japanese aircraft, and although the warship's tracking radar system was in operation while the camera was on, it did not send out any radar beam.A military official said Sunday that it was the Japanese aircraft which was acting in a threatening manner by flying over the South Korean warship.Under the circumstances, Kim Yong-kil, chief of the South Korean Foreign Ministry's Northeast Asian Affairs Bureau, sat down for talks with his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi on Monday afternoon in Seoul to discuss pending bilateral issues. The radar incident is also expected to have been discussed.The meeting comes as bilateral relations remain strained over the South Korean top court’s ruling against Japanese firms over the wartime forced labor issue and Seoul’s decision to disband a Japan-funded foundation for victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.