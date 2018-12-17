KTO to Sign Agreement with HR Commission on Protecting Foreign Visitors' Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's human rights commission and state-run tourism promotion agency will work together to provide counseling and other services to foreigners who face racial discrimination and other human rights violations while visiting the country.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) and the National Human Rights Commission of Korea will sign an agreement on Thursday to enhance cooperation between the KTO's complaints call center and the Commission's counseling mediation center.Foreigners who face discrimination because of their nationality or race while visiting South Korea will be able to contact the KTO's call center for initial counseling, then have their case investigated and be subject to mediation by the Commission.