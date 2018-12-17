N. Korea Stresses Economy on Major Anniversary of Former Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has stressed economic development while praising its former leader Kim Jong-il for achievements in enhancing the country's defense capabilitiesThe North's state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun published a commentary on Monday on the 27th anniversary of Kim's election as supreme commander of the Korean People's Army.The daily highlighted the former leader's achievements in strengthening defense capabilities, but did not mention the country's nuclear development or confrontation with the United States unlike on major anniversaries last year.