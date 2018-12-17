S. Korean Military Denies its Warship Directed Radar Towards Japanese Aircraft

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Ministry has denied Japan's repeated claim that a South Korean Navy warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft last week.Ministry deputy spokesperson Lee Jin-woo said Monday that the South Korean military was carrying out a humanitarian operation to assist a North Korean ship drifting near the eastern sea border, adding there wasn't any act to threaten the Japanese aircraft.Lee said Seoul had explained its position last Thursday and if there is any misunderstanding, Seoul will communicate and consult with Tokyo to straighten things out.Diplomatic tensions spiked after Tokyo claimed that Seoul's Gwanggaeto the Great destroyer operating in the East Sea targeted the Japanese plane last Thursday.The South Korean military says its warship used an optical camera to identify the approaching Japanese aircraft, and although the warship's tracking radar system was in operation while the camera was on, it did not send out any radar beam.