Speech by Independent Activist Confirmed For First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A 1919 speech by Kim Kyu-sik, the head of the Paris branch of Korea's provisional government, has been confirmed for the first time.A Korean historian in Paris on Sunday, said he found an article by French daily La Lanterne, which reported on Kim's speech denouncing Western powers' indifference and lack of cooperation toward ending Japan's colonial rule of Korea.Kim, who also led the Korean delegation to the Paris Peace Conference in 1919, gave the speech just before departing for the U.S.Kim accused the Western powers of being apathetic toward the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and expressed shock at France for claiming it loves justice while turning a blind eye to the sufferings of 20 million Koreans under Japanese colonization.While the farewell gathering has been documented, experts said it is the first time the contents of Kim's speech have been revealed in detail.