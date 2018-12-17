Menu Content

KOSPI Loses 0.31% Monday

2018-12-24

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) fell six-point-48 points, or point-31 percent, on Monday. It closed the day at two-thousand-55-point-01. 

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing three-point-85 points, or point-57 percent, to close at 669-point-79.

On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-two won.
